Doc Rivers: LA is Going All Out to "Keep Everybody Mentally Sharp"

Garrett Chorpenning

Although the NBA isn't scheduled to return for another month and a half, LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says his organization isn't skimping in its efforts to keep everybody loose.

In a conversation with Steve Kerr and Pete Carroll, Rivers said, "We're trying to establish activities to keep everybody mentally sharp. We're ordering ping pong tables, pool tables, video games. We're doing everything possible to try to create a normal life."

This isn't the first time that the organization has been ahead of the curve when it comes to preparing for the eventual return-to-play in Orlando, Florida, later next month.

The Clippers have been on top of things from the jump, essentially sending each player a home gym and getting them involved in web conferences. From the comfort of their own home or apartment, each member of the team has been able to participate in group workouts and stay in constant communication with each other.

Rivers has also been a source of inspiration, coining the term "Win the Wait" and encouraging his team to stay healthy, conditioned and hungry for a championship.

Fortunately, it won't be long before the team is allowed to return to practice. Players will report on June 21 and begin being tested for coronavirus the following day. In-market training camps will begin June 30, and the Clippers will travel to Orlando beginning on July 7. 

It also sounds like the amenities available to the Clippers in Orlando will be very similar to the ones offered by Rivers' crew. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, players will be able to go to a players-only lounge complete with TVs and video games, as well as access to swimming pools and trails, movie screenings, DJ sets and ping pong tables.

Central Florida might be a ways away from Southern California, but it seems like the Clippers will feel right at home at Disney World thanks to the team's preparation methods.

