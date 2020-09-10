SI.com
Doc Rivers on Kawhi Leonard: 'It's rare that you find a guy that just knows his game'

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard is a man of systems and intense routine. Because of that, Doc Rivers believes that people should consider him surgical, not robotic. 

Kawhi has that rare DNA of a player who is willing to put in the work at a maniacal level. Everything is about systems, repetition, and getting ready for the actual in-game moments. It's a mindset similar to the work ethic of the Kobe Bryants of the world. That mindset is what makes Doc Rivers marvel at Kawhi.

"He has a system to what he's doing," Rivers said. "He has a belief in what he's doing. He sticks to it. I mean, his ability to work and get what he needs to get in and know when he's there is amazing."

All NBA players are talented. What most players don't know is what their specific roles are. Without that knowledge, it's hard to know what portion of their game they need to refine. After mastering the skills, learning one's game is the next step in the evolution of an NBA player. Kawhi wasn't known as an offensive player, he learned that, and evolved his game.

The work Kawhi puts in is why people have faith in his game. It's why there's such a massive comfort level when the ball is in his hands during clutch moments. His confidence is built in the gym, built through repetition.

"When you watch guys through their career shoot and they're having a tough night and they stop, he's not going to," Rivers said. "It just tells you about who he is."

