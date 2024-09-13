Doc Rivers Reacts to Austin Rivers' Instagram Post
11-year NBA veteran Austin Rivers is currently an NBA free agent. Several reports have indicated Rivers is still hoping for another NBA opportunity, and he seemed to suggest that himself in a recent Instagram message for John Wall who is also hoping to make an NBA comeback.
Via Rivers on August 31: “Still got it more than most... but the politics can weigh heavy these days!! All good though, going to keep making this transition look EZPZ... blessed and highly favored! Always thankful. #mixtapegoats @johnwall we changed the culture broski…”
Rivers shared several photos from former professional basketball player Michael Ade Ojo (@bellikemike on Instagram and X) at the UCLA Rico Hines runs.
In a new Instagram post, Rivers shared some additional photos from his trip to New York City.
“NYC,” Rivers caption his post.
Including a video of his father Doc Rivers on the phone, Austin received a message from the longtime NBA head coach.
Via Doc Rivers: “who thinks that’s funny…😂”
Doc and Austin were together with the LA Clippers from 2015-2018 when the veteran guard had some of his best years. Still just 32 years old, Austin is hoping for another opportunity in the league.
In 707 career NBA games, Rivers has averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. His best season came with the Clippers in 2018 when he averaged 15.1 points and 4.0 assists.
