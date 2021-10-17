Doc Rivers Reveals How Ben Simmons Finally Addressed His Teammates

After months of being unreachable by anybody in the Philadelphia 76ers organization, Ben Simmons has finally rejoined his team at practice. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia inquirer reported the news that Simmons had returned to practice, and also what Doc Rivers revealed about how Simmons addressed his teammates.

According to Pompey, Doc said that "We just introduced like we always do when a new guy comes back, or the old guys come back. We jokingly did it. We did it with Tobias as well, because he's been on vacation, and Matisse as well... But as I told you before, the players pretty much welcome guys back."

While Simmons was a full participant at Sunday's practice, Doc is unsure whether he will be ready for opening night. When asked about his status for that game, Doc said, "I don't know yet. I'm going to wait and see. Conditioning I would say, just watching him, I thought he was in decent shape. Still not obviously game shape. He can do all that stuff, but overall, yeah."

Coach Doc Rivers was not the only member of the team to be asked about the return of Ben Simmons. Both Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz also offered comments on the return of their all-star teammate. Tobias said that the vibe around the team was perfectly fine with Simmons there, and Korkmaz added that "It was good to have him back. Personally, I missed him. To be on the same floor with him again, personally I'm happy to see him back here on the court and I hope we have more work to do."

The Philadelphia 76ers open their season in New Orleans against the Pelicans on October 20th, and will play their first home game on October 22nd against the Brooklyn Nets.

