Rumor: Doc Rivers Draws Interest From Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans

It's looking like former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers won't be on the market for long.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, both the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans have already reached out to Rivers in the wake of his departure from Los Angeles.

It's hardly a surprise that Rivers is already being courted just days after splitting with the Clippers. He may not have been the right person for the job in LA, but he's one of the most successful and well-known coaches in NBA history. His 943 regular-season wins put him at No. 11 all-time, just one game shy of tying Bill Fitch at No. 10.

Both jobs are appealing, and each could be a good fit for Rivers.

Philadelphia features one of the most talented rosters in the league with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris standing out at the top — though it doesn't seem likely that they all remain together much longer. The team seriously underachieved this season, earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Rivers will meet with the 76ers in Philadelphia.

New Orleans, on the other hand, is all about the future. The franchise missed out on the postseason this year, but they're set up to be perennial contenders with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson leading the pack. Rivers has never had a player like Williamson at his disposal — it would be interesting to see how he handles the next few years of his career.

If Rivers doesn't land either job, there's still a chance that he could be back in the NBA again next season. The Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder all still need a coach, and Rivers is as good as any other option out there.