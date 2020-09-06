SI.com
Doc Rivers on preparing for Game 3: 'We just need to play hard'

Farbod Esnaashari

The biggest reason why the Denver Nuggets won Game 2 against the LA Clippers was because of Denver's tremendous physicality.

The Clippers are known for being a physical team, and they established it during Game 1. Denver's perfect counter in Game 2 was matching that level of intensity, and packing the paint to contain Kawhi Leonard. 

"Honestly just thought they played more aggressive," Doc Rivers said. "They got into us the entire game. I thought offensively we just refused to move the ball and make simple plays. As beautiful as we moved the ball in Game 1, we were the exact opposite in Game 2."

While the Clippers adjusted in the middle of the game, they put themselves in too deep of a hole during the first quarter. It's a mistake that the team can't afford to make again; the Clippers need to open Game 3 with that same tenacity.

"We just need to play hard ourselves," Rivers said. "I thought they deserved to play in so many ways. They played with so much more force than us. They moved the ball. They trusted their offense and we didn't do any of those things."

Even if Kawhi Leonard missed his regular looks, you have to give Denver credit for the miscommunication they caused through their defense. Once they started packing the paint, the Clipper offense became disjointed. LA stopped moving the ball, players tried to win themselves, and that's why they could never catch up. The Nuggets defense was the reason why the Clippers had 17 turnovers and 20 assists.

"Definitely miscommunication on our part and I think give them credit for the defense they were throwing at us," Paul George said. "I mean, I think I know and we're aware of how to attack it now, just based off us talking, but they did a good job of just swarming us and we've got to be better."

The Clippers have 24 hours to make the necessary adjustments, remember who they are, and open the first quarter with a new level of intensity.

