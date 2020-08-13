Doc Rivers says current NBA players give him hope about social justice

The NBA has become more involved with social justice than any other sports league in America. Doc Rivers sees something in this current crop of NBA players, that he's never seen before during his 37 years in the league.

There's always been the occasional talk of social justice in the NBA, but more often than not, it would fade away.

"It's always hot times," Rivers said. "There are certain times when I was a player where something happened that the conversation came up. Then it usually faded away."

What's distinctly about the modern NBA players is the fact they refuse to let issues go. They want to make the current climate here to say. Even the younger players are speaking out in leadership roles, and that's what gives Doc Rivers hope.

"What gives me a lot of hope is that it is the players," Rivers said. "I mean, us coaches are always involved for the most part, and we're doing our thing, trying to educate our guys as much as possible. But I think what's been more impressive in this one is how willing the players, not only want to get involved, but they want to lead. If we're talking about our future, our younger people are our future. The fact that they want to lead now has been very impressive."

The NBA is very much a lead by example league; whatever a top player is doing, usually sets the trend moving forward. LeBron James is flawlessly leading the league when it comes to giving players the confidence to speak out about issues.

As LeBron continues to speak, that torch will likely be passed to a younger player. We're seeing more players attend protests, speak about issues, and tackle problems at higher rates than ever before. For Doc Rivers, that's all the hope needs.