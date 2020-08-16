SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Doc Rivers: 'We want to win it all'

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers entered the bubble to do one thing - win an NBA championship. 

There are only six current NBA coaches that have won championships, and Doc Rivers is one of them. He knows what it takes to win a ring, and just how much luck is involved in the process. 

"I hope everyone knows winning the title is not that easy," Rivers said. "There's only going to be one team... "Us, the Lakers, Milwaukee, you can start naming the teams. But of all of us, there's only going to be one."

When the season began, people were unsure if the Clippers were a "championship or bust" team. Yes, they're one of the favorites to win the title, but it always felt like next year could be an option. As the season progressed, the Clippers' roster moves leaned towards the side of aiming for a ring.

Doc Rivers made sure to give a concrete answer to what the Clippers' goals are. He wants to win it all, that's it.

That mindset doesn't just extend to Rivers either. Paul George shares the same drive to win it all.

"I mean, we want to win the championship," George said. "That's the reason we committed to be here. It's as simple as that. We should have one goal and we have one goal, and that's to win it."

While fans may put an asterisk next to the winner of the 2020 NBA season, the players participating certainly will not. They've put an extra level of mental dedication, focus, and effort into this season. They've left family behind, consistently maintained workouts, and played in an unknown territory. 

After months of speculating, the playoffs are beginning in a short few days. The Clippers begin their quest to win their first NBA championship in franchise history, with the greatest roster the franchise has ever assembled.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George visited each other during NBA hiatus

The star duo increased their chemistry during the hiatus.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to NBA All-Bubble Second Team

Kawhi Leonard was named to the NBA All-Bubble Second Team for his performance in the LA Clippers' seeding games.

Garrett Chorpenning

Mann of the Hour: Clippers Rookie Nearly Nabs Triple-Double in Win over OKC

LA Clippers rookie Terance Mann nearly recorded his first-ever triple-double in a 107-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Montrezl Harrell Could Make Bubble Debut on Monday

Montrezl Harrell may finally make his bubble debut in Game 1 of the LA Clippers' first-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks.

Garrett Chorpenning

Ivica Zubac believes he can shine in Mavericks playoff series

Zubac is looking forward to the Mavs series

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The LA Clippers won't have Montrezl Harrell for their final seeding game of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers-Mavericks Playoff Schedule has been Released

The Clippers-Mavericks playoff series begins Monday

Farbod Esnaashari

Marcus Morris says He's Ready to 'Do the Dirty Work' to Help the LA Clippers Win

LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris is prepared to do whatever it takes to help his new team win an NBA title.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers says current NBA players give him hope about social justice

Rivers is impressed with the current crop of NBA players

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers react to facing Mavericks in playoffs: 'It's going to be a hell of a series'

The Clippers will officially start the playoffs with the Mavs

Farbod Esnaashari