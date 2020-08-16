Doc Rivers: 'We want to win it all'

Doc Rivers entered the bubble to do one thing - win an NBA championship.

There are only six current NBA coaches that have won championships, and Doc Rivers is one of them. He knows what it takes to win a ring, and just how much luck is involved in the process.

"I hope everyone knows winning the title is not that easy," Rivers said. "There's only going to be one team... "Us, the Lakers, Milwaukee, you can start naming the teams. But of all of us, there's only going to be one."

When the season began, people were unsure if the Clippers were a "championship or bust" team. Yes, they're one of the favorites to win the title, but it always felt like next year could be an option. As the season progressed, the Clippers' roster moves leaned towards the side of aiming for a ring.

Doc Rivers made sure to give a concrete answer to what the Clippers' goals are. He wants to win it all, that's it.

"We have one now that we can actually say with true honesty that we want to win it all," Rivers said. "If we don't, we'll be disappointed."

That mindset doesn't just extend to Rivers either. Paul George shares the same drive to win it all.

"I mean, we want to win the championship," George said. "That's the reason we committed to be here. It's as simple as that. We should have one goal and we have one goal, and that's to win it."

While fans may put an asterisk next to the winner of the 2020 NBA season, the players participating certainly will not. They've put an extra level of mental dedication, focus, and effort into this season. They've left family behind, consistently maintained workouts, and played in an unknown territory.

After months of speculating, the playoffs are beginning in a short few days. The Clippers begin their quest to win their first NBA championship in franchise history, with the greatest roster the franchise has ever assembled.