Doc Rivers on George Floyd Protests: "Silence and inactivity are not acceptable anymore"

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers has dealt with racial tensions throughout his whole life. In 1997, his house was burnt down in a racially-motivated crime. He has seen and dealt with things through a perspective that many do not have. 

Because of that, he's taking a stand.

"My father was a 30-year veteran of the Chicago police department, and if he were still with us right now, he'd be hurt and outraged by the senseless acts of racial injustice that continue to plague our country. Being black in America is tough. I've personally been called more racial slurs than I can count, been pulled over many times because of the color of my skin, and even had my home burned down.

The response we are seeing across the nation, to the murder of George Floyd, is decades in the making. Too often, people rush to judge the response, instead of the actions that prompted it. We have allowed too many tragedies to pass in vain. This isn't an African-American issue. This is a human issue. Our society must start getting comfortable with the uncomfortable conversation and do the right thing. Silence and inactivity are not acceptable anymore. Now is the time to speak. November is the time to vote. Your words carry a lot of weight and your ballots carry even more. The day has come to confront real problems, and be part of the solution." - Doc Rivers

Rivers isn't alone in his stance - Lou Williams, Jaylen Brown, and Karl-Anthony Towns have all publicly supported the movement. The NBA has been at the forefront of political statements, whether it's racial inequality or gun violence. 

More so than any other sports league, the George Floyd protests affect NBA players in a special kind of way. Floyd is a representation of who they could have been, and who their children could be. The time for their voice is now.

