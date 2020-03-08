Doc Rivers has seen a lot of things during his time in the NBA, but he's never quite dealt with a situation like the Coronavirus.

I don't know what to do," Rivers said. "I'm not smart enough enough. I'm not educated enough, to actually know what we should do. I am smart to know that I should just listen. If they tell me not to show, I'm not showing. There's a reason for that."

When it comes to the Coronavirus situation, Doc Rivers is putting blind faith in whatever the experts tell him to do. If they tell him not to play, then he won't play. If they tell him to play, then he'll play. There's not much else he can do as a basketball coach.

"There's pretty smart people who are making that decision," Rivers said. "If you tell us that we can play, then I have to have blind trust and faith. Hopefully they get it right."

There have been discussions with the NBA regarding the virus, and little by little, the rules are changing.

"We have talked about it organizationally, there are somethings we're doing from a team standpoint," Rivers said. "No hand slap stuff before games. I think they're taking that away. Fans will be there, they just can't touch. It seems like it's very serious. I don't know what we should do."

Hopefully the entire situation will be resolved before playoffs begin, because it seems like the fans are on course to receive a very limited NBA experience otherwise.