Doc Rivers on Coronavirus Concerns: "If you tell us that we can Play, then I have to have Blind Trust and Faith."

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers has seen a lot of things during his time in the NBA, but he's never quite dealt with a situation like the Coronavirus.

I don't know what to do," Rivers said. "I'm not smart enough enough. I'm not educated enough, to actually know what we should do. I am smart to know that I should just listen. If they tell me not to show, I'm not showing. There's a reason for that."

When it comes to the Coronavirus situation, Doc Rivers is putting blind faith in whatever the experts tell him to do. If they tell him not to play, then he won't play. If they tell him to play, then he'll play. There's not much else he can do as a basketball coach.

"There's pretty smart people who are making that decision," Rivers said. "If you tell us that we can play, then I have to have blind trust and faith. Hopefully they get it right."

There have been discussions with the NBA regarding the virus, and little by little, the rules are changing.

"We have talked about it organizationally, there are somethings we're doing from a team standpoint," Rivers said. "No hand slap stuff before games. I think they're taking that away. Fans will be there, they just can't touch. It seems like it's very serious. I don't know what we should do."

Hopefully the entire situation will be resolved before playoffs begin, because it seems like the fans are on course to receive a very limited NBA experience otherwise.

Ivica Zubac: Patrick Beverley is "Most Influential" Teammate I've had

Ivica Zubac has played with some of the world's greatest players, but Patrick Beverley stands out from them all.

Garrett Chorpenning

Ct33

Clippers Pummel Rockets 120-105 for Sixth-Straight Win

The L.A. Clippers led the Houston Rockets by as many as 30 points in one of their best all-around performances of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers, Lakers meet for Pivotal Third Game of Season Series

The L.A. Clippers have beaten the Los Angeles Lakers twice already this season. A third win could decide the series for the Clippers or swing momentum in the Lakers' favor.

Garrett Chorpenning

Ct33

Clippers Game of the Week: Clippers vs Rockets

Week 20 was a great week for the LA Clippers, but which game was the best?

Farbod Esnaashari

Marcus Morris explains Sr. on jersey: "I put that Senior on my Back for my son"

Marcus Morris added senior to his name for his son to share a legacy.

Farbod Esnaashari

Garrett Chorpenning

Joakim Noah Joins Clippers

Joakin Noah will join the LA Clippers on a 10-day contract next week

Farbod Esnaashari

Ct33

What it Means to be a Clipper: Montrezl Harrell Calls it a "Sense of Honor"

Montrezl Harrell describes what being an LA Clipper means to him.

Farbod Esnaashari

Ct33

Clippers look to even up series vs dangerous Rockets

The L.A. Clippers have lost two of three previous contests against the Houston Rockets, but L.A. is a different team at full strength.

Garrett Chorpenning

Farbod Esnaashari

Reggie Jackson has been Clippers' Unsung Hero During 4-0 Stretch

Since joining the L.A. Clippers, Reggie Jackson has provided solid play on a nightly basis.

Garrett Chorpenning

Farbod Esnaashari

Mfiondu Kabengele wants to be the next great G League success story

With Pascal Siakam as inspiration, L.A. Clippers rookie Mfiondu Kabengele believes he'll be the next to make the jump from G-Leaguer to NBA All-Star.

Garrett Chorpenning

Farbod Esnaashari