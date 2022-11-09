Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Blowing Game Against LA Clippers

The Cavs are not "freaking out."

The LA Clippers had an incredibly improbable win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. It seemed like the Cavs had everything completely wrapped up when they led 112-100 with 4:37 left. Then, the unexpected happened and the LA Clippers went on a 19-1 run to win the game. 

It was a pretty big collapse by the Cavaliers, but they're not panicking about the loss.

“It’s nothing to overreact to," Mitchell said. "We’re not in the locker room freaking out. It sucks to lose. We’re all pissed off about it. But at the end of the day, it’s a lesson and we’ll get better.”

Unfortunately for Mitchell, this is the third time straight he's seen his teams squander a lead against the LA Clippers when playing on the road. On March 6, 2022, his Utah Jazz blew a 25-point third-quarter lead against the Clippers. During the Western Conference Semifinals, his Utah Jazz blew a 25-point third-quarter lead against the Clippers. Now on this past Monday, his Cleveland Cavaliers blew a late 13-point fourth-quarter lead against the Clippers. Regardless, Donovan Mitchell nor the Cavs are panicking about losing their eight-game winning streak against the Clippers.

“Through all the hype, we’re a team that’s still building, and we understand that,” coach Bickerstaff said. “So as a coach, you don’t expect to win them all. You expect to have some adversity and some ups and downs, but it’s what happens next.”

For the Clippers though, Monday night was nothing but glory.

