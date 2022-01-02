Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Down Top Talent, LA Clippers Defeat Brooklyn Nets 120-116
    Publish date:

    Down Top Talent, LA Clippers Defeat Brooklyn Nets 120-116

    The LA Clippers pull of incredible upset, defeat Brooklyn Nets on the road
    Author:

    N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

    The LA Clippers pull of incredible upset, defeat Brooklyn Nets on the road

    Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ivica Zubac, and Brandon Boston Jr., the LA Clippers took down the Kevin Durant/James Harden-led Brooklyn Nets. On the road, down that many players, the Clippers had no business even being in this game, but they found a way to win.

    The Clippers were led by Eric Bledsoe, who finished with 27 points on 8/12 shooting. Since his initial move to the bench, Bledsoe has been averaging 12 PPG and 5.1 on 45/43/77 shooting splits. This is a drastic improvement from how he started the season, and the Clippers have needed it from him. Since getting more opportunities on the ball, where he is most comfortable, Bledsoe has been fantastic. He said after the game that "I’m having the ball in my hands a lot more than I was. That plays a big factor, too… I ain’t gon lie, it feels good to have the ball in your hands more."

    Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann each had 19 points, with Mann drilling a dagger three on the corner, that ultimately closed the door on Brooklyn's chances. Amir Coffey, Justise Winslow, and James Ennis each scored in double figures, with the Clippers relying heavily on players who have been out of the rotation, or not even on the team, for most of the season.

    Read More

    The Clippers were able to survive 28 points from Kevin Durant, and a 34-point triple-double from James Harden. Patty Mills also had 17 points on 5/9 from deep, but none of it was enough to overcome this Clippers' team that came ready to play.

    The Clippers were also without head coach Ty Lue in this game, as he too is in the league's health and safety protocols. Acting head coach Brian Shaw said that "Ty is a basketball savant when it comes to his menu of plays, the feel for the right time to run things, and who to run it for, and he has an extensive playbook." Shaw added that "I consider myself a student of the game, and fairly intelligent, but I don't have a grasp of all the stuff that we run, even now, that he runs. For me, it was kind of a tailor made situation to really, really simplify it."

    With this win, the Clippers climb back over .500, and will now head back home to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

    Serge-Ibaka
    News

    Down Top Talent, LA Clippers Defeat Brooklyn Nets 120-116

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17408656-e1640359734928
    News

    Utah Jazz Head Coach Believes Draymond Green Deserves MVP Recognition

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17382704_168390270_lowres
    News

    Luke Kennard Out Against Brooklyn Nets, Clippers Missing Nine Players

    3 hours ago
    giannis-bucks-offseason
    News

    Robert Horry Doesn't Believe Milwaukee Bucks Deserved 2021 Championship

    3 hours ago
    GettyImages-1272719179
    News

    Nikola Jokic Reveals Reason Why Clippers Blew 3-1 Lead to Nuggets

    4 hours ago
    61cfac542d0e9.image
    News

    Game Recap: Toronto Raptors Defeat LA Clippers 116-108

    Dec 31, 2021
    123021_Embiid_Durant_postgame_1920x1080
    News

    Kevin Durant Reveals What Happened Between Him and Joel Embiid

    Dec 30, 2021
    16162530666719
    News

    James Harden Says Kyrie Irving Looked 'Elite' in Practice With Nets

    Dec 30, 2021