Down Top Talent, LA Clippers Defeat Brooklyn Nets 120-116

Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ivica Zubac, and Brandon Boston Jr., the LA Clippers took down the Kevin Durant/James Harden-led Brooklyn Nets. On the road, down that many players, the Clippers had no business even being in this game, but they found a way to win.

The Clippers were led by Eric Bledsoe, who finished with 27 points on 8/12 shooting. Since his initial move to the bench, Bledsoe has been averaging 12 PPG and 5.1 on 45/43/77 shooting splits. This is a drastic improvement from how he started the season, and the Clippers have needed it from him. Since getting more opportunities on the ball, where he is most comfortable, Bledsoe has been fantastic. He said after the game that "I’m having the ball in my hands a lot more than I was. That plays a big factor, too… I ain’t gon lie, it feels good to have the ball in your hands more."

Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann each had 19 points, with Mann drilling a dagger three on the corner, that ultimately closed the door on Brooklyn's chances. Amir Coffey, Justise Winslow, and James Ennis each scored in double figures, with the Clippers relying heavily on players who have been out of the rotation, or not even on the team, for most of the season.

The Clippers were able to survive 28 points from Kevin Durant, and a 34-point triple-double from James Harden. Patty Mills also had 17 points on 5/9 from deep, but none of it was enough to overcome this Clippers' team that came ready to play.

The Clippers were also without head coach Ty Lue in this game, as he too is in the league's health and safety protocols. Acting head coach Brian Shaw said that "Ty is a basketball savant when it comes to his menu of plays, the feel for the right time to run things, and who to run it for, and he has an extensive playbook." Shaw added that "I consider myself a student of the game, and fairly intelligent, but I don't have a grasp of all the stuff that we run, even now, that he runs. For me, it was kind of a tailor made situation to really, really simplify it."

With this win, the Clippers climb back over .500, and will now head back home to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.