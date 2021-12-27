Draymond Green Blasts Karl Anthony Towns After Russell Westbrook Comments

Karl Anthony-Towns recently revealed his thoughts about Russell Westbrook on a stream with Adin Ross. When asked about Westbrook, Towns said that "He definitely gets stats. He chases stats. But I think he's a hell of a player. I don't care what anyone says, do you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? And he plays hella hard. I just think sometimes he plays too quick, he tries to do too much."

KAT's comments went viral, and were posted by nearly every major outlet that covers the NBA. One post caught the attention of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who commented "I once watched from the bench due to us beating the Twolves ass and he was in the game down 20 with 2 mins to go. Come on man. Stop talking to people about the 'bros' and yelling this is a 'brotherhood'. SMH."

Draymond Green clearly did not appreciate what Towns had to say about Westbrook, and voiced his thoughts publicly on Instagram. Before his comments about Westbrook, Towns said that he does not care about his personal stats, emphasizing that stats in a loss are pointless. Those comments are likely what Draymond was referencing when pointing out that Towns remained in a game with two minutes left, down 20.

Related Articles

Floyd Mayweather's Heartwarming Message to Paul George

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

Patrick Beverley Trolls Lakers After Win