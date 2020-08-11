Draymond Green: 'I have a hard time picking against the Clippers'

Draymond Green and the LA Clippers have a very storied history. He's had feuds with their players, coaches, and fans. Despite that, Green gave props to the Clippers on Inside the NBA (H/T Clipperholics).

Green is currently filling in for Shaquille O’Neal on Inside the NBA, and commented about the Clippers during Friday night’s broadcast. Ernie Johnson asked Draymond during the broadcast, "Which team in LA would you think, based on your experience, is the better bunch?" That's when Green gave props to his Western Conference nemesis.

“I have a hard time picking against the Clippers," Green said. "And the reason being, they can put out so many different lineups. "You want to go big, they can go big, you want to go small, they can go small. Three-point shooting, defense, whatever you want, they can put those lineups out there on the floor."

The Clippers have the luxury of running a bigger lineup with Ivica Zubac, or a smaller lineup with Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green. They also have hybrid superstar wings in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. That type of versatility is why Green gives them the edge.

“When you got that in the Playoffs it’s all about matchups when you can match up with anyone, that’s going to be tough to beat," Green said.

No one has ever doubted the Clippers' talent. The biggest issue with the team is their lack of continuity. They're rarely ever healthy, and have only had three practices all season with a full squad.

When healthy, the Clippers are clearly the deepest team in the NBA. The issue is the seldom-seen "when healthy" part of that statement. That will be their x-factor going into the playoffs.