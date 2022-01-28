Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reveals Who The NBA's Smartest Players Are

Draymond Green Reveals Who The NBA's Smartest Players Are

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has high praise for Chris Paul, LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, and Ja Morant

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has high praise for Chris Paul, LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, and Ja Morant

Draymond Green is widely respected as one of the most savvy players in the NBA. His defensive prowess is never questioned; however, his offensive impact may be amongst the most underrated in the league. This is largely due to Draymond's high basketball IQ, which works perfectly in Golden State's complex system. On a recent edition of JJ Redick's Old Man and Three Podcast, Draymond revealed who the NBA's smartest players are.

"The smartest players I've played against is by far LeBron, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul," Draymond said. "Who's creeping up into that category, is Ja Morant. Everybody is excited about how Ja Morant flies around, everyone is excited about the passes he may throw... all of those things are very exciting, don't get me wrong, they're exciting. But the thing that excites me most about Ja Morant, is that when we're playing against the Memphis Grizzlies -- and not quite to the level of LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, or Chris Paul -- but when we're playing against [Memphis], I can feel the chess match."

Read More

This is certainly high praise for Ja Morant, especially considering who it is coming from. Many people would likely anticipate LeBron, Rondo, and Chris Paul making that list; however, as Draymond mentioned, Ja Morant is more widely known for his athleticism and excitement. For Draymond, all of that is great, but Morant's IQ is what separates him from most.

Klay Thompson Gives Update on Knee Injury

Paul George Reacts to Clippers' 35-Point Comeback

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on James Wiseman

lebron-draymond-green
News

Draymond Green Reveals Who The NBA's Smartest Players Are

52 seconds ago
merlin_65154025
News

Injury Report: Jimmy Butler Questionable vs. LA Clippers

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17506891_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Out Against Clippers

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17564120_168390270_lowres
News

Bradley Beal Responds to Trade Possibilities

Jan 26, 2022
bledsoe012622
News

Game Recap: LA Clippers Defeat Orlando Magic 111-102

Jan 26, 2022
STC-L-KLAY-1130-02_90882590
News

Klay Thompson Gives Update on Knee Injury

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17563968_168390270_lowres
News

LA Clippers Make History in 35 Point Comeback Win Against Wizards

Jan 26, 2022
5fecdb0c66b8c.image
News

Paul George Reacts to Clippers' 35-point Comeback

Jan 25, 2022