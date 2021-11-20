Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Eric Bledsoe Did Not Understand Why Pelicans Fans Booed Him
    New Orleans Pelicans fans do not like Eric Bledsoe
    The LA Clippers suffered their most embarrassing loss of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans, and Pelicans fans added extra insult to Eric Bledsoe.

    Every single time Eric Bledsoe touched the ball, Pelicans fans booed him relentlessly - Bledsoe didn't understand why.

    "That was kinda weird to me, didn't expect it," Bledsoe said. "But it's part of the game."

    Eric Bledsoe had a very rough time with the New Orleans Pelicans. His career started declining a bit with the team, where he started averaging incredibly low numbers from both the field and points per game. It seems like Pelicans fans didn't forget that, and they took it as an insult as if he didn't put in enough effort.

    Conversely, Bledsoe never asked to be traded from the Pelicans. It would be a bit unfair from that standpoint to boo him, but at the same time, fans should be allowed to boo anyone who vastly underperforms to their usual standards.

    As poorly as Bledsoe played for the Pelicans, he's actually playing even worse for the LA Clippers in the first 15 games of the season. Fortunately, for the Clippers though, he has more than enough time to start figuring things out. 

    The Clippers are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and hope to right the ship against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In order to do so, they'll need Bledsoe to have a better game than he did against the Pelicans.

