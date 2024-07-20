All Clippers

ESPN Makes Big Kawhi Leonard Announcement

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is one of the best athletes in recent history

Joey Linn

Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has one of the more unique NBA careers. While injuries have kept his career statistical totals well below other all-time greats, Leonard's peak is rivaled by few in league history. This can make the two-time Finals MVP difficult to place in certain rankings, but ESPN recently made the big announcement of his placement on their very exclusive list.

Announcing their list of the top-100 athletes since 2000, ESPN placed Leonard 85th. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk detailed some of the reasoning for this placement, writing the following:

"Not even an LA Clippers tenure marred by injuries can diminish a legacy that only a handful of players in history can match or top. Leonard is one of 12 players to ever win two NBA Finals MVP trophies. None of them, however, led a Canadian team to the country's first NBA championship."

Highlighting Leonard's 2019 Finals MVP that cemented him as one of the NBA's all-time greats, ESPN justified his place in their top-100. This was a historic playoff run for Leonard, as he finished behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the third-most points ever scored in a single postseason (732).

Leonard was recently removed from USA Basketball's Paris Olympics roster over concerns with his right knee, but the Clippers have maintained this was Team USA's decision, and Leonard will be ready for training camp.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News