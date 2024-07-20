ESPN Makes Big Kawhi Leonard Announcement
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has one of the more unique NBA careers. While injuries have kept his career statistical totals well below other all-time greats, Leonard's peak is rivaled by few in league history. This can make the two-time Finals MVP difficult to place in certain rankings, but ESPN recently made the big announcement of his placement on their very exclusive list.
Announcing their list of the top-100 athletes since 2000, ESPN placed Leonard 85th. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk detailed some of the reasoning for this placement, writing the following:
"Not even an LA Clippers tenure marred by injuries can diminish a legacy that only a handful of players in history can match or top. Leonard is one of 12 players to ever win two NBA Finals MVP trophies. None of them, however, led a Canadian team to the country's first NBA championship."
Highlighting Leonard's 2019 Finals MVP that cemented him as one of the NBA's all-time greats, ESPN justified his place in their top-100. This was a historic playoff run for Leonard, as he finished behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the third-most points ever scored in a single postseason (732).
Leonard was recently removed from USA Basketball's Paris Olympics roster over concerns with his right knee, but the Clippers have maintained this was Team USA's decision, and Leonard will be ready for training camp.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years