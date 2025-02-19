ESPN Star's Strong Statement on Ben Simmons' Clippers Debut
Ben Simmons has only played one game with his new LA Clippers team, but he's already started turning heads.
In Simmons' debut with the Clippers against the Jazz, he put up 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals on 80% shooting in only 27 minutes. His performance had even some of the most devout of critics buzzing, including Stephen A. Smith.
"If Ty Lue and Jeff Van Gundy and them brothers can get Ben Simmons to play like he played last night, on a consistent basis, just rip up Ty Lue's contract," Smith said on First Take. "Just rip up that contract extension and then double it. You talk about mission impossible being achieved, that would be it."
Just a few seasons ago, Simmons was an All-Star caliber player for the Philadelphia 76ers. He hasn't lived up to that since 2021, but his first game with the Clippers was a fantastic showing.
"If Ty Lue gets Ben Simmons to be a relevant basketball player again, I'm talking about mentally; we all know the skill is there y'all," Smith said. "Nobody is questioning Ben Simmons' talent other than his shooting ability, we all know he has everything else... The brother is special as a talent, it's entirely in the head."
Simmons and the Clippers will have a tough test ahead of them on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade