Ex-Clippers Coach Gets Major WNBA Coaching Job

Former Clippers coach Natalie Nakase has landed her first head coaching job

Farbod Esnaashari

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (right) talks with player development assistant coach Natalie Nakase before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
From 2017 to 2022, Natalie Nakase was an assistant coach of the LA Clippers organization. She left in 2022 to become an assistant coach with the with Las Vegas Aces, but now, she finally has her very own first head coaching job.

It was revealed today by the Golden State Valkyries WNBA team that Natalie Nakase would be the team's head coach. It's the first head coaching job for not only Nakase, but for the Valkyries team itself.

"I'm a big believer in leaders who have a big heart and who care about players, not just through the wins, but also through the losses and mistakes," Nakase said in a video package. "I think when you have that, players will just run through a wall for you. I'm going to be a truth teller, I'm going to be a pusher."

The Golden State Valkyries will play their debut season in the WNBA during the 2025 season. The team will play its home games at the Chase Center in San Francisco and is headquarted in Oakland. The team is owned by the Golden State Warriors ownership group consisting of Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber. The team name and logo were just revealed on May 14, 2024.

"How my dad taught me was be really hard, but at the same time, be really supportive. Main thing that I want is just to always have full confidence in my players and I want them to always have confidence within themselves," Nakase said."

Farbod Esnaashari
