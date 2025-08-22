Ex-Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Malik Beasley News
Up until this past season, Detroit Pistons free agent guard Malik Beasley was viewed as an above-average role player who had spent his NBA career with multiple teams. He was drafted 19th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2016, but was traded in his fourth season in a four-team deal. After stints with the Timberwolves, Jazz, Lakers, and Bucks, Detroit seemed like the perfect spot.
In the 2024-25 season, Beasley delivered a quality offensive season, averaging 16.3 points and appearing in all 82 games for Detroit. He finished second in the NBA in made threes, only behind Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. He was also runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year, but all these celebrations of Beasley came crashing down after the season.
After the season, Beasley went under investigation for allegations of gambling on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season he spent with the Milwaukee Bucks. As the case dragged on, NBA free agency passed by, and Beasley remains a free agent despite the expectation he'd receive a big payday after his breakout season.
While finding what he's worth on the open market seems like a far-gone possibility now, recent news from ESPN's Shams Charania reveals that Beasley is no longer under investigation as of Friday. Charnaia worded that this potentially reopens free agency for Beasley, and a return to Detroit seems unlikely after offseason additions of Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson.
Responding to the news, ex-LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley chimed in to set the record straight.
"Let’s Make sure the applaud 👏 is just as loud as the Criticism. Fair is Fair. congrats Beas. now pay my guy," Beverley shared to his X account.
Beverley usually chimes in on any type of NBA news, and now chimes in on the news of his former teammate, as the two played together with the Lakers, Bucks, and Timberwolves. While dealing with different circumstances, Beverley will also be looking for a contract in the NBA next season, as he last played during the 2023-24 season with Milwaukee.
