Ex-Clippers Guard Reacts to Anthony Edwards' Poster Dunk vs Warriors
If there's one thing that fans can expect Anthony Edwards to do, it's put on a show. On Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors, he did just that in Game 3.
Against the Warriors, Edwards put up 36 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds on 46.4% shooting from the field. Not only did Edwards lead the game in scoring, but he also had the biggest highlight of the night - putting Warriors center Kevon Looney on a poster.
The moment had not just NBA fans excited, but players like former Clippers guard Bones Hyland.
"😵🫵🏽," Hyland said on social media, mimicking Edwards' teammates.
Game 3 was as close to a must-win game as the Golden State Warriors could have had in the series. Golden State was leading for a majority of the game and it seemed like they were going to close things out, until they blew the lead in the final minutes of the game.
The biggest issue for the Warriors is that they won't have their superstar guard Steph Curry until around Game 6 of the series. Defeating the Timberwolves with Curry is hard enough as it is, but they can't fall into a deeper hole without him.
If the Warriors can figure out a way to tie the series 2-2, they may have a shot at still winning when Curry returns. If not, the Warriors may not even survive before Curry returns.
