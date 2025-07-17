Ex-Clippers Guard Reacts to Damian Lillard Re-Joining Trail Blazers
As the NBA offseason carries on, major free agency moves are not done just yet. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Damian Lillard is signing with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $42 million contract. Lillard was released by the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this offseason.
The Trail Blazers reunite with Lillard after trading him to the Bucks less than two years ago. The 35-year-old spent 11 seasons with the franchise, being drafted to Portland back in 2012. Now, he finds himself back with the team that he rose to stardom with.
The signing drew many reactions from fans and players, including former LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland. Now a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Hyland took to social media to commend Lillard for re-signing with the Trail Blazers.
Hyland is happy that Lillard is back in Portland, emphasizing loyalty. The nine-time All-Star has always prided himself on that throughout his NBA career.
"Dame back to the blazers? that’s hard he stand on that love & loyalty i fw it," Hyland tweeted.
Lillard averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists with the Trail Blazers, leading them to multiple playoff appearances and a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2019. He was not only the franchise's superstar, but fan favorite as he always proud to be a member of Portland.
After tearing his Achilles in the 2025 playoffs, Lillard will spend his first season in Portland rehabbing from his injury, expected to be fully healthy for the 2026-27 season. His tenure with the Bucks was widely viewed as disappointing, suffering two first-round exits while injuries plagued Milwaukee from a deep postseason run.
