Ex-Clippers, Knicks Star's Strong Reaction to Game 3 vs Pacers
Despite facing a 20-point deficit on the road, the New York Knicks stormed back to take down the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks now trail the Pacers just 2-1 after dropping Games 1 and 2 in Madison Square Garden, but Tuesday's Game 4 will be just as important for New York.
Former LA Clippers' Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford, who also had five incredible seasons with the Knicks, took to social media to say Indiana gave New York the Game 3 win and is looking forward to Game 4.
Via Jamal Crawford: "The Knicks got back game 1 that they gave away. This was one that Indy gave away. Game 4 will be a war!!"
In Game 3, the Knicks were led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 24 points and 15 rebounds, but his 20-point fourth-quarter explosion undoubtedly won them the game. Star point guard Jalen Brunson had just 23 points and one assist on 6-18 shooting from the field, having one of his worst games of the playoffs so far.
Crawford also talked about how the Knicks' adjustments of going away from Brunson and feeding Towns are what will give them a chance to win the series.
Via Jamal Crawford: "Brunson out of rhythm, and on the bench has FORCED Kat to be more aggressive. Let Kat stay in this mode, and Brunson set the table. Knicks will have a chance."
Towns is one of the most talented big men in the NBA, and the Pacers do not have the frontcourt firepower to keep up with him when he is playing like that. Despite going down 2-0 early in the series, the Knicks' season is far from over.