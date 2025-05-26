All Clippers

Ex-Clippers, Knicks Star's Strong Reaction to Game 3 vs Pacers

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford reacted to the New York Knicks' Game 3 win over the Indiana Pacers

Logan Struck

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite facing a 20-point deficit on the road, the New York Knicks stormed back to take down the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks now trail the Pacers just 2-1 after dropping Games 1 and 2 in Madison Square Garden, but Tuesday's Game 4 will be just as important for New York.

Former LA Clippers' Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford, who also had five incredible seasons with the Knicks, took to social media to say Indiana gave New York the Game 3 win and is looking forward to Game 4.

Via Jamal Crawford: "The Knicks got back game 1 that they gave away. This was one that Indy gave away. Game 4 will be a war!!"

In Game 3, the Knicks were led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 24 points and 15 rebounds, but his 20-point fourth-quarter explosion undoubtedly won them the game. Star point guard Jalen Brunson had just 23 points and one assist on 6-18 shooting from the field, having one of his worst games of the playoffs so far.

Crawford also talked about how the Knicks' adjustments of going away from Brunson and feeding Towns are what will give them a chance to win the series.

Via Jamal Crawford: "Brunson out of rhythm, and on the bench has FORCED Kat to be more aggressive. Let Kat stay in this mode, and Brunson set the table. Knicks will have a chance."

Towns is one of the most talented big men in the NBA, and the Pacers do not have the frontcourt firepower to keep up with him when he is playing like that. Despite going down 2-0 early in the series, the Knicks' season is far from over.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News