Ex-Clippers Player Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Historic Game 5 vs Thunder
The Denver Nuggets traveled back to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder for Game 5 of their second-round series on Tuesday night, with the winner set to take a 3-2 lead in the series. While this series appears like it'll go seven games, winning Game 5 sets you up in the best position to advance to the conference finals.
Protecting their home floor, the Thunder's strong fourth-quarter efforts were enough to walk away with the 112-105 win, backed by a strong closing performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, it was Nikola Jokic who was the real star of the show, with his performance overshadowed by the loss. Seeing this, one of his former teammates took the time to give him some love.
"Jok is incredible bro wtf 🔥🔥😭," former Los Angeles Clippers and Nuggets guard Bones Hyland shared to his X account.
Jokic finished with 44 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in the loss, giving him his second 40-point game of the series. Even though it didn't swing the game in Denver's favor, Jokic hit a highlight-reel one-legged three, proving why he's one of the best players in the NBA. Hyland saw plenty of that up close in Denver, where he began his career in 2021.
The Nuggets and Jokic will look to even the series back up in Game 6, with tip-off on Thursday set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
