Ex-Clippers Star Arrested With $50,000 Bail
Former LA Clippers standout guard Eric Bledsoe was reportedly arrested on Wednesday.
Bledsoe, 35, spent the first three years of his NBA career with the LA Clippers before getting traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he emerged as a star. Through four seasons with the Suns, Bledsoe averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, becoming one of the most promising young point guards in the league.
Bledsoe ultimately spent 12 years in the NBA, and eventually made his way back to the Clippers for his final stint in the league, but has not appeared in a game since the 2021-22 season.
TMZ reported how the former NBA guard was arrested on Wednesday for domestic violence.
"Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly struck a woman in the face ...TMZ Sports has learned," TMZ wrote. "The California Highway Patrol tells us officers placed Bledsoe into custody at around 2:30 AM following an investigation into a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred on a Los Angeles-area freeway."
"According to the CHP, officers' probe into the matter led them to a gas station near US-101 ... where they found Bledsoe and a woman who was suffering from 'bruising and swelling to her face.' Cops say the woman told them Bledsoe hit her ... and after they say Bledsoe 'refused to provide a statement,' they put him in handcuffs and threw him behind bars."
Bledsoe was reportedly booked on a felony domestic violence charge and held on $50,000 bail.