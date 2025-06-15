Ex-Clippers Star Reacts to Caitlin Clark's Post After Fever-Liberty
After missing five games due to a quad strain, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark made her return to the court today and absolutely stole the show. The Indiana Fever guard led her team to a 102-88 victory over the New York Liberty, handing them their first loss of the season.
Clark had a historic performance, putting up 32 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists on seven three-pointers made. She is the first player in league history to reach these numbers or higher in a game.
Clark had many celebrities, particularly current and former NBA players, reacting to her performance. Former LA Clippers forward Matt Barnes reacted to Clark's Instagram post after her monster game.
"Killer!" Barnes commented under Clark's post.
Barnes, a long-time NBA veteran, has continuously supported Clark throughout her journey from the NCAA to the WNBA, particularly with his podcast alongside fellow NBA veteran Stephen Jackson, All the Smoke. The 23-year-old took the sports world by storm during her time at Iowa, leading her team to multiple NCAA Championship appearances, gaining a large following for women's basketball.
Clark is now averaging 19 points, six rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and a block per game after recording her first 30-point performance of the season. The Fever now improve to 5-5, and sit as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana certainly missed Clark's presence, as the team went 2-3 in her five-game absence. With the superstar back from injury, the Fever are now 3-1 in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, leading the East.
