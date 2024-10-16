Ex-Clippers Star's Honest Reaction to Major Knicks Trade
Last season, it looked like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were poised to be one of the most formidable duos in the Western Conference. Suddenly during the offseason right before training camp, those thoughts came to an end when Towns was traded to the Knicks.
As confused as NBA fans were by the trade, so were former NBA players like Lou Williams. During an episode of FanDuel's Run It Back show, Williams expressed his very candid thoughts on the Timberwolves trading KAT to the New York Knicks. In Williams' eyes, he's not quite committed to saying it makes the Wolves better.
"It's gonna be interesting, I'd hate to say worse, because Julius Randle is a guy who's an All-Star caliber guy, he's gonna give them a different look," Williams said. "I was starting to settle in to seeing KAT and Ant develop together. I was settling into that one-two punch and then putting some really good pieces around them. I was a little confused with that, I know that came down to salary cap, that was a business decision that wasn't a basketball decision"
At an initial glance, Lou Williams believes the New York Knicks definitely got better by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns. However, when it comes to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Williams believes there might be some fit issues.
"When you look at it on paper, the New York Knicks absolutely look like they've gotten better when you add KAT, but when you add DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, they're very capable, very talented guys, it's just some questions there," Williams said. "Like Chandler [Parsons] just mentioned, some spacing, some style of play issues that I'm going to have to see pan out."
Watching both the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves will be interesting next season because both teams received such an unexpected shakeup right before training camp.
