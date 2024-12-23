Ex-Clippers Starter Reportedly Signs With New York Knicks
The New York Knicks had the most active and impactful offseason in the NBA, adding massive pieces like Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Even though the season has been ongoing for months, the Knicks aren't done making moves.
With a record of 18-10, the Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They're four games behind the second seed, and only one game ahead of the fourth seed. In all likelihood, the team won't be passing up the Celtics, but staying in the top four seeds will be paramount. With that in mind, it makes that the team is still making moves.
Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Knicks have agreed to a deal with former Clippers guard Landry Shamet.
Via @ShamsCharania: "The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with guard Landry Shamet, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN. Shamet has fully recovered from his preseason shoulder injury and now returns to the team."
Through six seasons in the NBA, Shamet has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards. Shamet's career averages are 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 41/38/84 shooting from the field.
While Shamet has been a key player for numerous teams, he's never quite lived up to the expectations from his rookie year on the LA Clippers.
