Ex-Clippers, Thunder Star Sends Message to OKC After NBA Finals Berth

Former Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder star Serge Ibaka sends message to OKC after NBA Finals berth

Liam Willerup

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to take care of the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games and advance to the NBA Finals. It's set to be the franchise's first appearance since 2012, when they ran into LeBron James and the Miami Heat, who beat them in five games. However, this time around, they are expected to be the overwhelming favorites, as they look to lift OKC's first Larry O'Brien trophy.

Looking back on the 2012 squad that made the finals, they were, of course, headlined by an MVP trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Included in that group was defensive anchor Serge Ibaka, one of the league's premier shot blockers. Reacting to the news, the former Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder star sent a message to his former team.

"Congrats @okcthunder !! Very happy for the franchise and for all my friends in OKC, my home for 7 great years. Good luck in the Finals!!" Ibaka shared in a post to his X account. Across both Seattle and Oklahoma City, Ibaka is the franchise's all-time leader in blocked shots with 1,300.

After seven years in Oklahoma City, Ibaka was moved to the Orlando Magic in the 2016 offseason, being a part of a chain of trades that led to the Thunder acquiring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. So while he won't be impacting the results on the court for the Thunder, his impact still lives on through a combination of trades that led to their two All-Stars.

Clippers forward Serge Ibak
Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ibaka last appeared in the NBA during the 2022-23 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, playing 76 games with the Clippers across two seasons before that.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University's football and basketball teams.

