Ex-Knicks, Clippers Guard Reacts To Big Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News
The Oklahoma City Thunder were second-round exits in 2024 at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, as the youngest number-one seed in NBA history failed to make it to the Western Conference Finals. However, the Thunder reloaded during the offseason, and they watched their star blossom into one of the best players in the league.
The Thunder went on to become the 2025 NBA Champions, and in large part due to the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. A regular season MVP, the scoring champion, and a Finals MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander added another accomplishment to his 2025 resume that not many people can boast: the cover of NBA2K.
Reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and confirmed by 2K themselves, Gilgeous-Alexander will grace the cover of the upcoming NBA 2K26 game. Seeing this news, support poured in from fans and players around the world, including an ex-New York Knick and Los Angeles Clipper.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," 13-year NBA veteran Quentin Richardson commented on Charania's report. Gilgeous-Alexander joins current NBA stars Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, and others to be a cover athlete.
Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the highest-rated players in NBA2K25 and will likely be a Top 3 highest-rated player in the new game. NBA2K26 is set to be released in early September.
Related Articles
Clippers Star Sends Message To Norman Powell After Heat Trade News
Clippers Executive’s Blunt Statement After John Collins Trade