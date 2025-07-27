Ex-Knicks, Clippers Guard's One-Word Reaction to Big NBA on NBC Announcement
The NBA is making a huge change heading into the 2025-26 season with media and streaming rights shifting around. The NBA has agreed to new lucrative 11-year deals with ABC and ESPN, NBC and Peacock, and Amazon Prime, as the three different companies will share the rights to the league, marking a new era for NBA viewership.
This is expected to be a good change for the NBA, with both NBC and Amazon Prime prioritizing the fan's perspective as they market the league, including bringing in groups of analysts and commentators that the general fan will want to listen to.
On Thursday, NBA on NBC and Peacock announced their newest wave of media personnel joining the crew, including five new analysts and one play-by-play commentator.
Via NBA on NBC and Peacock: "Six more talented names have joined the NBA on NBC and Peacock!
Austin Rivers, Derek Fisher, Brian Scalabrine, Robbie Hummel, and Brad Daugherty join previously announced NBA veterans Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, and Grant Hill. Michael Grady joins Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, and Terry Gannon as NBC Sports’ play-by-play voices for the NBA on NBC & Peacock."
Headlining the group is Austin Rivers, an 11-year NBA veteran who has recently emerged as one of the best new voices in NBA media. Rivers spent time with seven different teams throughout his NBA career, including the LA Clippers, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, and more.
Rivers responded to the big news of the next chapter in his career with a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Via Austin Rivers: "Thankful 🙏"
Rivers should be a great addition to the NBA on NBC and Peacock team, as the network is certainly adding some fresh voices who fans should enjoy.