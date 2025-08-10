Ex-Lakers, Clippers Forward's Honest Statement On Luka Doncic
Nobody could've expected that, coming off an NBA Finals appearance with the Dallas Mavericks in 2024, the team would decide to cut ties with superstar guard Luka Doncic less than a year later and send him to arguably the biggest market team in the NBA in the Los Angeles Lakers. A historic franchise, the Lakers could very well dominant for the next decade with Doncic.
However, despite being one of the best offensive talents the NBA has seen in league history, concerns surrounding Doncic persist, primarily regarding his conditioning and defensive abilities. Responding to that, Doncic has made drastic changes, catching the attention of everyone in the basketball world.
In an exclusive interview with Men's Health, Doncic revealed how he's now doing two-a-days as well as sticking to a gluten-free and low-sugar diet that prioritizes him eating at least 250 grams of protein a day. After losing in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, Luka appears to be making the changes necessary to elevate this Lakers roster.
Speaking about all of these changes with Doncic, ex-Lakers and LA Clippers forward Wesley Johnson was asked to provide his take on the "Skinny Luka" narrative and what he should be able to do for the Purple and Gold next season.
Wesley Johnson's Take On Doncic
"Honestly, he has to," Johnson said about Doncic maintaining his current weight amid the offseason transition. "He has showed that he can do it. He has lost the weight. He has to now. You lost it for a reason. So I don't think he's going into it with a mindset like, I just did it to show you how I can I think he did it to show like he's trying to win."
Doncic obviously led the Mavericks to the Finals in 2024, but reports indicated that Dallas moved on from Doncic due to concerns about his conditioning. Even though they could've tried working something out, the Lakers' star now has all the motivation in the world to prove those who doubted him wrong.
"So I think his commitment level on doing that and showing everybody and himself like I need to get back to where I was, the mountaintop, even though he lost in the finals, he's trying to get back there. So that's a good sign to see that he's committed," Johnson added.
Johnson played nine years in the NBA, primarily with the Clippers and Lakers. He was the fourth-overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, as he was named First Team All-American with the Syracuse Orange in his final collegiate season.
