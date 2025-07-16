Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Bradley Beal Leaving Suns
The Phoenix Suns have been in turmoil since making an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, failing to reach the Western Conference Finals since. This past season, the Suns missed the playoffs altogether and have seemingly reached their breaking point.
The Suns have decided to dismantle their "big three" of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets earlier in the offseason, and on Wednesday, the Suns reportedly agreed to a buyout with Beal, leaving only Booker in Phoenix.
Beal's next stop after getting bought out by the Suns will reportedly be the LA Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Beal, 32, is a very intriguing addition for the Clippers, and fans are already getting excited about a new group of Beal, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, and Ivica Zubac in LA.
Former LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Beal leaving the Suns and signing with the Clippers.
Via Patrick Beverley: "Clippers are Legit sheesh
👏 L Frank"
Beverley shouts out Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank for his work in creating a legitimate NBA contender in LA, as the addition of Bradley Beal bolsters their already-talented group.
Via Patrick Beverley: "Give L Frank credit. he gets s*** done ✅"
Beal may be past his prime, but the three-time NBA All-Star can still be very impactful in the right situation. Phoenix was not a great situation for any of their stars, but playing in LA, on the contrary, should help him.