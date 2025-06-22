Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Kevin Durant Trade
Social media blew up when it was announced that Kevin Durant would be traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. On the day of Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, a massive deal struck, landing Durant on the 2nd seed in the Western Conference.
For the Phoenix Suns, they move off of Durant just two years after he was traded at the deadline for a massive haul involving Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four unprotected first-round picks. In getting Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, Phoenix gets younger while also acquiring a high draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
While it is speculated that Jalen Green could be moved again after this deal, the Suns received a level of return that was expected for the 36-year-old Durant.
Former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took to social media to react to the news of the Durant trade.
"We guessed right KD to Rockets...while keeping main pieces," Beverley said.
He continued to comment on how the trade of Dillon Brooks could be a bigger loss for Houston than expected, saying, "the loss of D Brooks tho."
He averaged 14 points per game on 42.9% shooting and 39.7% from three with the Rockets in the regular season and averaged 12.3 points per game in the playoffs while playing great perimeter defense all season for the Rockets.
As the Suns move on from Durant, it will be interesting to see if they opt for a complete rebuild or a simple roster retooling with Devin Booker at the helm, considering the looming Bradley Beal contract still on the roster.
