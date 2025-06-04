Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Reacts to Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau
On a quiet Tuesday afternoon, the New York Knicks shocked the NBA world when they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after being only two games away from the NBA Finals.
No one expected the Knicks to defeat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but somehow they did it. Among those shocked was former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley.
"Wow, cooked him," Beverley exclaimed.
Beverley believes that if anything, the New York Knicks overaccomplished after defeating the Boston Celtics, and that no coach is safe unless they win an NBA championship for numerous years in a row.
"Apparently, win a championship every year," Beverley said about a coach's requirement to keep their job. "They overachieved this year. Bro, they beat Boston. They beat the Boston Celtics. They lost to a potential team that has a chance to win a championship. They overachieved this year. I don't think they get to the Eastern Conference Finals next year."
The 2025 NBA season is one filled with a plethora of unexpected qualified coaches getting fired from their teams. From Michael Malone to Taylor Jenkins and now Tom Thibodeau. However, Thibodeau getting fired after defeating the Boston Celtics in the playoffs remains arguably the most shocking of the three.
It remains to be seen who replaces Thibodeau as head coach of the Knicks, but many already want it to be former championship Nuggets coach Michael Malone.
