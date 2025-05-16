Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Reacts to Nuggets Forcing Game 7 vs Thunder
The Denver Nuggets got past the LA Clippers in seven games in their first-round playoff series, and now Nikola Jokic and company are gearing up for another Game 7 in round two.
After losing two consecutive games to fall into a 3-2 hole, the Nuggets pulled out a win-or-go-home victory to force Game 7 and keep their season alive. The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, combining for 50 points, 22 rebounds, and 15 assists, but a surprise performer took them over the hump.
After scoring just zero points in five minutes in the first half of Thursday's Game 6, Nuggets forward Julian Strawther took over in the second half.
Strawther finished the game with 15 points on 4-8 shooting from the field, 3-4 from three-point range, and 4-4 from the free-throw line to lead Denver's second unit and give them a much-needed spark.
During the game, former LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley shouted out Strawther for his incredible performance.
Patrick Beverley: "This why Denver’s GM was mad 😡 Strawther is hooping 🏀🏀🔥🔥"
The Nuggets desperately needed someone besides Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to step up big time in Thursday's game, and they got just that. Christian Braun was huge with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, and getting a surprising performance like that from Strawther as well was certainly the game changer.
The Nuggets will need these guys to step up again in Sunday's Game 7 with a chance to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.