Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Reacts to Thunder-Wolves Game 1
The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Tuesday's Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder after winning seven of their last eight games. The Timberwolves desperately need to build some momentum in the Western Conference Finals to have a chance against the powerhouse Thunder, but Game 1 was not their best showing.
After taking a four-point lead at halftime, the Timberwolves crumbled in the second half, getting outscored 70-40 in the third and fourth quarters.
This Western Conference Finals matchup was highly anticipated heading into Game 1, especially the battle between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. However, Tuesday's game was ultimately a bit underwhelming for many.
The first half of Tuesday's Game 1 was electric, but the Thunder took as much as a 26-point lead in the second half and ran away with it. Before the Thunder's lead got out of hand, former LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley took to social media to share his thoughts on the game.
Patrick Beverley: "This a good A** game🏀🏀🔥"
Beverley made one Western Conference Finals appearance with the Clippers in 2021 and even had a short playoff run with the Timberwolves in 2022. It was likely much better for Beverley when he was watching his former team keep up with the one-seeded Thunder, but the second half was likely far less entertaining.
The Timberwolves will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Thursday in Oklahoma City, and fans will certainly hope they put up more of a fight to keep the game entertaining.