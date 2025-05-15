Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Sends Message to Jayson Tatum After Injury
The Boston Celtics have gone down 3-2 in their second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, but most are calling it a wrap after the devastating injury to Jayson Tatum.
In their Game 4 loss, Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles. This was a brutal blow to not only Tatum and the Celtics but the NBA world as a whole. Tatum is one of the top talents in the league and was having one of his best performances of the season with 42 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks through 40 minutes before the injury.
Tatum underwent successful surgery to repair his Achilles, but his timetable for return is expected to be very lengthy and carry into most of next season, if not all.
Former LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley went to his podcast to talk about Tatum's injury, with the caption "Get well soon JT 🙏."
"Awful time to get hurt," Beverley said. "We've been seeing a lot of these Achilles injuries. Do you think it's because the pace of the game is faster? Do you think it's because there's more threes? Or you think it's because it's more step-back threes?"
Beverley seems to be trying to find the reason behind the influx of Achilles tears, and talked about how unfortunate it was for Tatum to get injured at this stage of the season, especially with how well he was playing in that game.
The Celtics are still attempting to come back with Tatum sidelined, but his season-ending injury was certainly a heartbreaker.