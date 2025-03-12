Ex-NBA Champion Reacts to Viral LeBron James Confrontation
A recent altercation between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith took the internet by storm, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar confronted the ESPN personality following comments that were made about his son, Bronny James.
Following the altercation, Smith publicly stated, “I am pleading with LeBron James as a father. Stop this. We all know Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad." James made it clear that he was not supportive of Smith’s comments and decided to take action, catching the attention of many media outlets, players, and coaches.
Former LA Clippers star and NBA champion Matt Barnes falls on this list, stating his opinion on the altercation on All the Smoke Productions.
“I took it straight as a father,” Barnes said. “When I seen it, it wasn’t about LeBron the superstar, and oddly enough when Stephen A. Kind of addressed it he said ‘He was talking to me as a father’ and that’s how I look at it.”
Altercations happening in the NBA are common, it just is more recognized when a player like James and a personality like Smith are involved.
“Let’s keep it real, these kind of altercations have happened a lot in the past,” Barnes continued. Probably less during social media because people go to a war of words, but when I first got to the league I saw a writer or someone said some s**t you didn’t like, the next time you saw him you were going to address that.”
“When Stephen A. says something it hits different with some guys,” Barnes added.
It has yet to be reported if the conflict has been settled between the two parties, however, many believe it is not. It is not uncommon for a father to fight for his kid’s reputation. While Smith spoke his opinions on the James situation, it became very clear that both parties would have supporters of their own.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade