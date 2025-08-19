Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Gets Honest on Kevin Durant's Fit With Rockets
The NBA landscape has seen some major changes since the start of the calendar year. It started at the trade deadline, with stars Luka Doncic, De'Aaron Fox, and Jimmy Butler all moving to new teams. As it transitioned to the offseason, the Western Conference has only improved more, with the LA Clippers adding key rotation pieces and the Houston Rockets landing Kevin Durant.
When it comes down to it, all of the teams in the West are chasing to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder, the reigning NBA Champions, who return essentially their entire team from their 2025 NBA Finals run. Looking at the teams that have the best chance at stopping them from a repeat, the Rockets have to be near the top of that list.
Houston's 2025-26 Roster Situation
As mentioned, the Rockets' major offseason addition came in the shape of Durant, as the NBA legend and one of the best scorers in league history will now give Houston a much-needed number one option. Expected to serve as the team's second option will be Alperen Sengun, coming off his first All-Star selection in his fourth season.
In addition, Amen Thompson might just be the most interesting player on the team, as he has the potential to become one of the best players in the NBA if he can become somewhat competent jump shot. Regardless, all eyes will be on Durant, and former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley shared his thoughts on how he envisions the fit in Houston playing out.
"[Kevin Durant] came there because he wanted to mix that youth with some veteran presence. But at the same time, KD give yo *** 25 [points] any game. I don't think the team has to adjust to KD, and KD has to adjust to the team. He plays the right way," Beverley shared.
But it wasn't just Durant that Beverley was complimentary of, as he thinks this Rockets team is a perfect fit to give Durant those open shots and extra opportunities.
"I think he'll get a ton of open shots. I think a lot of people don't understand the offensive rebounding that Houston has," he added.
Beverley is referring to Houston's retention of Steven Adams, as well as the return of former starting center Clint Capela. If the Rockets can also get consistent production from the likes of Dorian Finney-Smith, Reed Sheppard, and Jabari Smith Jr., they'll be a tough matchup for any team come playoff time.
