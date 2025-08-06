Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Paige Bueckers' Play in Wings-Liberty
The WNBA has massively grown in popularity over the last few years, especially with Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark joining the league after accomplished collegiate careers.
While fans are still waiting on USC star JuJu Watkins to head over to the league as she recovers from a season-ending injury from last year, there's already a new rookie with the spotlight on her.
A phenom since before her college days at UConn, Paige Bueckers has taken the league by storm with the Dallas Wings. While it hasn't translated to many wins, the roster around her still needs some work. Going up against the New York Liberty, Bueckers put on a show.
Paige Bueckers' Performance
Despite the Liberty walking away with the 85-76 win over the Wings, Bueckers had herself a performance, scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the loss. However, that came with some highlights, such as her isolation score as she displayed her high-level ball handling.
Bueckers logged her fourth straight 20-point game this season, as she's averaging 18.5 points per game this season. In response to her performance on Tuesday night and just play in general, ex-NBA guard Patrick Beverley chimed in.
Patrick Beverley's Response
"(Y'all) not ready to have that Paige Bueckers argument yet, huh 🤔," Beverley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Say less."
The ex-LA Clippers guard may be referring to just her stance in the WNBA, but he's likely referring to the constant comparisons that Bueckers has gotten to Caitlin Clark when she was a rookie.
Comparing the two as rookies, if Bueckers' season ended today, Clark averaged more points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and shot better from three than Bueckers. However, that doesn't diminish what Bueckers has been able to do on the court.
Bueckers Head-to-Head Against Clark
The two stars of the WNBA have only faced each other once this season, mainly due to Clark battling injuries. Clark got the best of Bueckers, but the latter logged more points: 21 compared to Clark's 14.
Even though they've only faced each other one time, however, it won't be the last. Given that the two players could end up being the two best in the WNBA a few years down the road, the attention on their head-to-head matchups will only increase.
