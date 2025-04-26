Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Anthony Edwards' Dunk on Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards are arguably the two most exciting players in the NBA today. So when the two face off, there's almost certainly going to be a highlight moment.
During Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards served Doncic his own highlight moment when he dunked on the Lakers guard in the third quarter.
The moment had not just NBA fans talking, but former players as well, including former LA Clippers, Lakers, and Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley.
"Hey Ant chillll 🤦🏾♂️ he make dunking look so light," Beverley said.
Beverley has been an avid watcher of the NBA playoffs and even attended Thursday night's Game 3 between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Beverley attended the game while wearing an Ivica Zubac jersey to support his former teammate.
While Beverley played for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, one would imagine that he'd be rooting for the Timberwolves, given his deep connection to the team.
Beverley helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the seventh seed in the Western Conference during the 2022 NBA season. In that season, Beverley formed a very deep bond with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, and it shouldn't surprise anyone to see him root for the Timberwolves over the Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are scheduled to play Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
