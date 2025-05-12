Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Big Michael Jordan News
The NBA will be making a massive change for the 2025-26 season, but it won't involve the product on the court. Instead, it will be around the viewing experience for fans, as the NBA is set to begin a new 11-year agreement with ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video. While the ABC/ESPN experience will remain, the NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video will be new to fans.
Perhaps the biggest talking point around the media companies joining in this new rights deal is who fans will be listening to and seeing on their screens. In a surprising announcement, one of the greatest athletes in the history of North American sports is set to make appearances for NBC/Peacock.
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is set to join NBC/Peacock as a special contributor for their NBA coverage. Jordan, who won six NBA titles with the Bulls and is considered by many the greatest player in NBA history, returns to the NBA to provide his insight into the game. Seeing this, former Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley shared his reaction.
"This right here is gonna be special. @PatBevPod," Beverley shared on his X account. Beverley's reaction is similar to many who were excited to see Jordan be named a special contributor. Fans have enjoyed hearing analysis from former players such as Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal in the past, and now they'll get to hear it from Jordan himself.
There's no telling how frequently Jordan will appear in the coverage, but it's a major move not only for NBC but for the NBA in general.
