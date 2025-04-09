Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Michael Malone Firing
On Tuesday morning, the Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world. The Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with just three games left in the regular season.
Malone has led the Nuggets to eight consecutive winning seasons and even their first championship in franchise history, but still got canned with the playoffs right around the corner. Malone is the most winningest coach in Nuggets history and has more wins than any other coach over the past five seasons, so the news of his firing shocked the league.
Former Los Angeles Clippers guard and 12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley reacted to the news of Malone getting fired, blasting the Nuggets' decision.
"You're talking about the most winningest coach in the last five years," Beverley said. "Win the championship with an organization, you implement your system and actually change how the game is played, coaching a back-to-back MVP. This one is very unjust and unfair. Fire the coach and the GM before the playoffs start, does something?
"In his defense, he's gonna get a job at the snap of his fingers."
Malone will certainly get another NBA head coaching job this offseason if he wants, as one of the league's top coaches with an impressive resume. Malone is the third proven head coach this season to get fired, joining Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown, making for a few strong coaching candidates across the league this summer.
Nuggets lead assistant David Adelman will serve as Denver's interim head coach for the remainder of their 2024-25 campaign.