Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to New Lakers Trade
With the NBA season progressing and the conference standings starting to see some significant changes, teams around the association are looking around the trade market to see who they can sell off or bring on to their team.
After trading Dennis Schröder to the Golden State Warriors a few weeks back, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly struck another trade on Sunday morning by agreeing to send forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around D'Angelo Russell and second-round draft picks.
While the Nets have some impressive wins this season, it was apparent they wanted to rebuild.
This Lakers-Nets trade led to a former LA Clippers and Lakers guard chiming in on what he thought of the move.
From his own X account, ex-NBA guard Patrick Beverley posted, "[D'Angelo Russell] to Nets is good for him and the team. nets will be able to compete still. and he gets to hoop. Finney-Smith to Lakers idk about that tho"
The move reunites Russell with the Nets, where he played the best basketball of his career with his lone All-Star nod back in the 2018-19 season averaging 21.1 points per game. Russell hasn't been the same since the 2019-20 season, as he's averaging a career-low 12.4 points per game in Los Angeles this season.
Despite Finney-Smith being the prize of the trade, Beverley admits he's not sure of the move for Los Angeles. Statistically, Finney-Smith is playing the best basketball of his career with a 10.4 points per game average while shooting 43.5% from behind the arc.
