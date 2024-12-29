All Clippers

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to New Lakers Trade

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley reacted to a new Lakers trade.

Liam Willerup

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) gestures towards the crowd following a play during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) gestures towards the crowd following a play during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA season progressing and the conference standings starting to see some significant changes, teams around the association are looking around the trade market to see who they can sell off or bring on to their team.

After trading Dennis Schröder to the Golden State Warriors a few weeks back, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly struck another trade on Sunday morning by agreeing to send forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around D'Angelo Russell and second-round draft picks.

While the Nets have some impressive wins this season, it was apparent they wanted to rebuild.

D'Angelo Russell
Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) flexes after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

This Lakers-Nets trade led to a former LA Clippers and Lakers guard chiming in on what he thought of the move.

From his own X account, ex-NBA guard Patrick Beverley posted, "[D'Angelo Russell] to Nets is good for him and the team. nets will be able to compete still. and he gets to hoop. Finney-Smith to Lakers idk about that tho"

The move reunites Russell with the Nets, where he played the best basketball of his career with his lone All-Star nod back in the 2018-19 season averaging 21.1 points per game. Russell hasn't been the same since the 2019-20 season, as he's averaging a career-low 12.4 points per game in Los Angeles this season.

Despite Finney-Smith being the prize of the trade, Beverley admits he's not sure of the move for Los Angeles. Statistically, Finney-Smith is playing the best basketball of his career with a 10.4 points per game average while shooting 43.5% from behind the arc.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News