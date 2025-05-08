Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Wild Knicks-Celtics Finish
The NBA playoffs are now on to the second round, as highlight moments have already happened early in the series across the East and West. Tuesday night started off with a bang, as Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winner with 1.1 seconds remaining to give them a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, all eyes on Wednesday were still on the East.
After the New York Knicks pulled off an upset in Game 1 on the road against the Boston Celtics, history repeated itself in Game 2. The Knicks took the 2-0 series lead after OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges forced a turnover on Jayson Tatum late. As the NBA world reacted to the shocking finish with the reigning champions down 0-2, former Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley chimed in.
"wow knicks 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Beverley shared on his X account after the 91-90 victory to send the series back to New York.
It was yet another poor shooting night from Boston, who finished below 40% from the field and below 30% from three. Even though they won the rebounding battle, the Knicks stormed back in the fourth after a cold shooting stretch from the Celtics to take control of the series.
Now, both series in the Eastern Conference stand at 2-0, with the lower seed up in each series. If the series sticks in their favor, it will be the Pacers vs the Knicks for a chance to make the NBA Finals in the next round.
