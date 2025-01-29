Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Kawhi Leonard Story Goes Viral
When looking back over the past decade of basketball, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has to be included in that tier of top talent during the stretch. Leonard earned back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards with San Antonio and now finds himself several years later looking to help the Clippers make a serious push post-All-Star break.
One of his former Clipper teammates, Patrick Beverley, recently shared a story about Leonard on his podcast, the "Pat Bev Pod." While Leonard's quiet and reserved nature means NBA fans don't know a lot about him, Beverely's story shared a fun insight into what Leonard cherishes.
"I get to his crib [in San Diego], I look at his basketball rim, basketball rim isn't a normal basketball rim, it's an actual NBA-sized rim," Beverely said. "I go, 'You just got this from the gym?' [Leonard responded] 'It's the championship rim that we won a championship with in Toronto. I had them give me the rim and I put in my backyard'."
While Leonard won Finals MVP and a ring with the San Antonio Spurs, he did so alongside a supporting cast of Hall of Fame talents with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginóbili. Leonard also won Finals MVP in his win with the Toronto Raptors over the Golden State Warriors but was the clear-cut star on that team.
During the 24-game playoff run that led to an NBA Championship with the Raptors, Leonard averaged 30.5 points and 9.1 rebounds en route to his second NBA Title.
