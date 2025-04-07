Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Massive Steph Curry Statement
Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has had his fair share of run ins with the Golden State Warriors. Yet despite LA's rivalry with Golden State, Beverley's has always had a strong friendship with superstar guard Steph Curry.
At 37 years old, Curry has still found a way to average 24.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 45/40/93 shooting from the field, leading his team to the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Curry's performance this season has earned the ultimate praise from Beverley.
"I honestly believe that we have to say he's the best point guard to ever play basketball," Beverley said of Curry. "I think you gotta tip your hat to him. Not the fact that he's won championships; you add that. Then you add the fact that what other point guard was doing what he's doing at the age as he is doing it at now?
While some may disagree with Beverley's statement because Magic Johnson won five championships and three MVPs, Beverley believes Curry's longevity should come into play.
"Six threes, to thirty-point game, a couple thirties, a fifty-point game, at the age he's doing it now," Curry said. "I know people don't like to count in longevity, but you have to factor in longevity. You have to give credit to credits due to an athlete taking care of his body."
While Curry has been playing at a great level for an extended period of time, Johnson's career was tragically cut short due to developing HIV. Had he been able to play for another four years before returning in the 1996 season, he likely would have had a very impressive level of consistency throughout his longevity.
