Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Message to Mavericks After Draft Lottery
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery wrapped up on Monday, and the results the world. The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets each had a 14% chance to land the first-overall pick in this year's draft, but shockingly, none will even pick in the top three.
After trading away superstar guard Luka Doncic ahead of the deadline and having horrible injury luck to close out the season, the Dallas Mavericks had an incredible Monday night.
Despite having just a 1.8% chance to land the first-overall pick in June's draft, the Mavericks lucked out in Monday's lottery, jumping up into Cooper Flagg's position.
There have been plenty of people voicing their outraged opinions on the Mavericks winning the lottery, but former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley showed support for the Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison following the news.
Via Patrick Beverley: "that Nico talk about to end real quick. lol congrats Mavs"
After trading away Doncic, Nico Harrison quickly became one of the most hated general managers in sports history, but now that the Mavericks landed the first pick in the 2025 draft, maybe he had a vision that nobody else understood.
Of course, the Mavericks got insanely lucky by landing the top pick and the rights to draft 18-year-old phenom Cooper Flagg, but the franchise is certainly trending in the right direction after such a disastrous trade deadline move.
