Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Bronny James
There was no doubt that when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son, Bronny James, was old enough to reach the NBA, it would be a polarizing moment when he made his debut alongside his dad. While it was an iconic moment, it wasn't like Bronny would disappear from the lens of the NBA media. As a matter of fact, he's received as much attention as any other star player.
While Bronny's start in the NBA wasn't exactly ideal, he has made strides with the South Bay Lakers in his time there. Even though he still has plenty of developing to do, former Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley recently spoke on what he thinks the case truly is for Bronny.
"Is Bronny James in the NBA because of his dad? I don't think so," Beverley shared on his podcast. "I feel like I've been watching the kid since he was a toddler. Boy can hoop. It's proven he can hoop. He's doing it in the league under him."
In 16 games for the South Bay Lakers, Bronny has averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while adding 1.5 steals per game. Even though this is coming at the G League level, it's an improvement from when Bronny was at USC, where he barely played due to a heart problem.
There's no doubt that until he can show consistent success in the NBA, the media will always have something to say about Bronny and even more so after LeBron hangs it up.
